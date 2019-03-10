Annual Grandma’s Ride to raise funds for Trenton Fire Department set for May 4th

Plans have been announced for the fourth annual Grandma’s Motorcycle Ride and associated activities to raise money for the Trenton Fire Department.

Organizer Cissy Wilcoxson says the event is May 4th beginning and ending at Snappy’s in Trenton with a route that includes Coffey, Jamesport, Chillicothe, and Trenton. The charge is $15.00 for riders and $10.00 for passengers.

Plans include poker hands, a raffle, silent auction, music, and a hog on a smoker. Dinner is $10.00 per plate with children under 10 eating free. In addition to the pork, the meal includes beans and a twice baked potato casserole. Members of the Trenton Fire Department, Trenton Police Department, and Emergency Medical Technicians can eat free of charge.

Non-riders should arrive at 5 o’clock on the afternoon of May 4th to eat and participate in the other activities. Merchandise for the event will be available for purchase such as custom Grandmas Ride bandana’s selling at a fee of $10.00 each. Raffle and silent auction items still are being collected.

Registration for the motorcycle ride is at 11 o’clock the morning of May 4th with the riders departing at Noon. All proceeds from the event go to the Trenton Fire Department to assist with fire safety and prevention, and items the fire department may need.