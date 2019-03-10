Milan resident arrested by highway patrol

An Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, and no proof of insurance.

Forty-seven-year-old Jason Camp was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Milan resident, 38-year old Michael Martinez, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County and accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He also had Putnam County misdemeanor warrants.

Martinez was taken to the Putnam County jail.