Legal experts to host “Tigers for Troops” event in Bethany

Veterans seeking information and assistance regarding VA disability claims, benefits, and military discharges are invited to attend free events hosted by legal experts from the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic.

The events are offered as part of the Clinic’s Tigers for Troops initiative in partnership with the University of Missouri Extension.

One of several locations for Tigers for Troops is at the United Methodist Church of Bethany April 18th from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 5 o’clock. Clinic personnel will conduct a general information session focused on VA disability claims and discharge upgrades.

Clinic attorneys will be available to meet individually with veterans to discuss specific questions. Law students will also be present to assist attorneys and provide general information. Veterans are encouraged to bring any military or VA records they have.

Interested veterans can register by calling the Harrison County Extension Office at 660-425-6434. On-site registration will also be available. Contact Veterans Clinic Clinical Director rent Filbert for more information by email at [email protected].