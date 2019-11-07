Animal licenses for 2020 now available at Trenton City Hall

The Trenton Police Department advises that animal licenses for 2020 are available at Trenton City Hall.

All animals in the City of Trenton are required to have an annual animal license purchased for them. Owners must have a certificate from a duly licensed veterinarian that animals have been inoculated for rabies and pay a $5 fee per animal to the city clerk.

The police department notes failure to purchase and keep an animal license secured upon or about the body of an animal could result in fines and court costs for the owner.

