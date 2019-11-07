North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission receives grant to improve transportation

United States House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Sam Graves of Missouri announced on Wednesday that the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission of Sullivan County will receive a nearly $13,500,000 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary Grant for the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project.

Sullivan County will complete a variety of road projects utilizing the BUILD Grant, including Route N relocation below the East Locust Creek Reservoir dam, Route VV extension to Knob Hill Road, and 4,000 feet of improvements to intersections and turning lanes on Highway 5 for safety. The grant will also be applied to widening and reinforcing gravel roads around the lake to accommodate an increase in traffic.

Graves said the East Locust Creek Reservoir project is “highly deserving” of the BUILD Grant because “it is critical for the water needs of North Missouri.”

Projects for BUILD were evaluated based on safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.

