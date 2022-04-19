American Red Cross recognizes volunteers during National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week is April 17-23 and the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas honors the work of its volunteers who give their time to help people in need.

Across the country, more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; aiding members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Here in the Missouri Arkansas Region, nearly 2,700 volunteers helped their community during the last fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021).

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor all of our volunteers for their constant service and support,” said Pete Wyatt, Regional Executive of the Missouri Arkansas Region. “They are true heroes who give their time day and night to help their local community.”

During the past fiscal year, Missouri Arkansas Red Cross teams provided food, shelter, comfort, and hope to more than 4,500 local families who faced emergencies, trained over 83,000 people in lifesaving skills, and provided nearly 19,000 services to military members, veterans, and their families; and collected nearly 203,000 units of blood and platelets to provide patients with lifesaving blood.

TOP 3 MOST NEEDED VOLUNTEER POSITIONS:

The need for volunteers has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country. Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to help families in need. We’ll provide all of the training you need, visit this link to learn more, or call 314-516-2732 for more information on Missouri and Arkansas volunteer positions.

Disaster Action Team: While big hurricanes and wildfires get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. That’s why we need volunteers to help comfort and support local families in need by providing food, shelter, clothing or supplies, and connecting families to recovery assistance. Blood Donor Ambassador . These volunteers check blood donors into their appointments at blood drives, answer questions and give out post-donation snacks. Blood Transportation Specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood using small Red Cross vans from Red Cross facilities (located in St. Louis, Columbia, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Lenexa, KS) to local hospitals. support hospital patients by delivering blood using small Red Cross vans from Red Cross facilities (located in St. Louis, Columbia, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Lenexa, KS) to local hospitals.