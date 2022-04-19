Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development recognizes area Leadership Award winners

During national volunteer week, through Saturday, April 23, the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development is recognizing numerous volunteers.

Leadership Award winners from this area include David and Jeanna Tharp plus Martha Ware from Sullivan County, Laurie Burbank and Bob McCollum of Linn County, Kevin Hansen of Livingston County, Angie Buck of Adair County; and Megan Pollard of Macon County.

Each year, volunteers are nominated for the Frank GrahamLleadership Award. He was director of the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958 through 1975 and is a founding member of the Missouri 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees.