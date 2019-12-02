Altamont teen injured in crash on I-35 near Winston

An Altamont teenager was hurt when the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 near Winston.
Nineteen-year-old Stephen Youtsey was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 17-year old Morgan Anderson of Blue Springs, was not reported hurt.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 at the 61-mile marker when the car traveled into the passing lane striking the SUV.
Damage to both vehicles was listed as minor and both occupants were wearing safety devices.