Altamont teen injured in crash on I-35 near Winston

An Altamont teenager was hurt when the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 near Winston.

Nineteen-year-old Stephen Youtsey was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 17-year old Morgan Anderson of Blue Springs, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 at the 61-mile marker when the car traveled into the passing lane striking the SUV.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as minor and both occupants were wearing safety devices.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 9 Shares