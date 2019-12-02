Altamont teen injured in crash on I-35 near Winston

Local News December 2, 2019 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

An Altamont teenager was hurt when the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 near Winston.

Nineteen-year-old Stephen Youtsey was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 17-year old Morgan Anderson of Blue Springs, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 at the 61-mile marker when the car traveled into the passing lane striking the SUV.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as minor and both occupants were wearing safety devices.

Post Views: 203
Share9
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
9 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News