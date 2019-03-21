Airman Caleb Calhoun graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb C. Calhoun graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Calhoun is the son of Tracy Calhoun and grandson of Dennis and Cheryl Calhoun and nephew of Paulette and Michael Holtz of Brookfield. He is a 2017 graduate of Brookfield High School, Brookfield, Mo.