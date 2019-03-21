Chris Hoffman joins BTC Bank as Business Development Officer in Trenton

BTC Bank welcomes Chris Hoffman, Business Development Officer, to the BTC Family. Chris has joined the Trenton team at their temporary location and will move to their new building at the same location, 1000 Oklahoma Avenue, upon completion.

Chris has been a part of the Trenton community his entire life. Born and raised in Trenton, he knew he wanted to move back to the area after graduating from the University of Missouri, with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture, to work and raise a family. With more than 42 years of agriculture experience and many hours of community involvement, Chris brings a wealth of compassion and expertise to his new role at BTC Bank.

“We were immediately impressed by Chris’s passion for agriculture and his commitment to providing excellent customer service to his customers and the community,” said Doug Fish, BTC Bank President, and CEO. “It is evident that he cares about the work he does and we know he will be a fantastic addition to the BTC family.”

Chris will be working alongside BTC Bank’s Tom Witten and Laura Kimble, managing existing customer relationships and growing the Bank’s customer base.

Chris and his wife Jackie are blessed with two grown children and six grandchildren, all who reside in the Trenton area. For almost 40 years, Chris previously owned and operated the family Ag business, Hoffman Reed Incorporated, and continued his career at GFG Ag Services before recently retiring. His strong roots in the region have helped prepare him for a new chapter at BTC Bank.

“Our family business was always based on service and that’s exactly what interested me in BTC Bank,” says Chris. “I’m looking forward to seeing and serving the people I’ve worked with in the ag industry throughout the years and help them make good financial decisions.”