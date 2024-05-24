Air Products to expand in Maryland Heights with $70 million investment, 30 new jobs

Share To Your Social Network

Air Products, a global leader in gas separation and purification membranes, announced plans to expand its Maryland Heights manufacturing and logistics center. The $70 million investment is expected to create 30 new jobs. This marks the largest expansion for Air Products’ Membrane Solutions unit to date, addressing increased product demand.

“We’re pleased to see yet another leading and innovative company like Air Products expanding its presence in the St. Louis region,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The growth of employers like Air Products highlights the value of our state’s ideal business climate, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We look forward to Air Products’ continued success in Maryland Heights as it invests and creates jobs in the area.”

The expansion is driven by the demand for biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as nitrogen for the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry. The new facility is expected to begin production by the end of 2025. Currently, 170 employees work at Air Products’ existing facility.

“We are excited to announce this investment to significantly expand the footprint and production capacity of our St. Louis manufacturing and logistics center,” said Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager of Air Products Membrane Solutions. “This expansion shows our commitment to continue to be a leader in the energy transition by creating innovative products for a safer, cleaner, and more productive world. It also highlights our ongoing commitment to the local community and our talented and motivated employees in the region. We are proud to continue to grow and expand our global manufacturing capabilities in the United States in St. Louis.”

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. The company offers a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Their systems are designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across various industries and applications.

“Air Products’ expansion is the latest example of the incredible business growth that’s helping Missourians prosper in St. Louis,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We appreciate this company’s commitment to the community as it creates new opportunities and helps drive economic growth in the region.”

Air Products will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which aids companies in expanding and retaining workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Air Products

Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company operating for over 80 years, focusing on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Its base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment, and application expertise to customers in various industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food.

Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns, and operates some of the world’s largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. It is also the world leader in supplying liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems, and cryogenic containers globally.

The company reported fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented, and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability, and reimagine what’s possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world.

For more information, visit the Air Products website.

Related