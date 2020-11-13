Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin to resume meal delivery on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin will resume the normal delivery of Meals on Wheels on November 16th. Carry-out meals will also be available from 11 to noon.

The dine-in program will remain suspended, and the center will still be closed to the public, except during carry-out meal service.

Anyone entering the center is asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contact Active Aging Resource Center Administrator Deanna Lewis for more information or to receive help with Medicare Open Enrollment at 660-663-2828.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares