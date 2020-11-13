Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin to resume meal delivery on Monday

Local News November 13, 2020November 13, 2020 KTTN News
Meals On Wheels Gallatin
The Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin will resume the normal delivery of Meals on Wheels on November 16th. Carry-out meals will also be available from 11 to noon.

The dine-in program will remain suspended, and the center will still be closed to the public, except during carry-out meal service.

Anyone entering the center is asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contact Active Aging Resource Center Administrator Deanna Lewis for more information or to receive help with Medicare Open Enrollment at 660-663-2828.

Tags

