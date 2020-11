Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson changed rules on school quarantines to allow kids and staff to stay in school after COVID-19 exposure – if both people were wearing masks properly.

He will not mandate masks statewide, but he is asking Missourians to QUOTE “Step up.”

Parson says relaxing the mask quarantine guidelines will not only help students stay in class– but will help the economy.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares