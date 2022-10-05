8-time felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Arthur Miles, 48 of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and being a felon in possession of firearms, following a three-day jury trial.

According to court documents, on May 1, 2021, Miles was arrested in Indianapolis when a police officer executed a search warrant at his residence, where they found over 275 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 124 grams of cocaine, over 12,000 pills containing methamphetamine, $10,800 in U.S. currency and two firearms.

Miles has an extensive criminal history. Since 1992, Miles has been convicted of eight felonies and nine misdemeanors, including a misdemeanor, committed while on parole for another offense. Miles was previously convicted of felonies including dealing cocaine and marijuana, resisting law enforcement, and firearms offenses. Following his May 1, 2021, arrest, in this case, Miles was released from federal custody pending trial subject to conditions ordered by the court. While on pretrial release, Miles was again arrested and charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and commission of a felony while on pretrial release.

The DEA and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. The Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Miles be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Pamela S. Domash and Peter Blackett who prosecuted this case.