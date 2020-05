Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Communications Director Lisa Cox reported Friday evening that 363 employees have been tested for COVID-19 at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Milan. Fourteen of those employees tested positive. More than 900 employees have yet to be tested.

Cox previously reported she believed more of a “box-in” strategy was being used for testing at the facility. The testing at Smithfield has been voluntary on behalf of the workers.

