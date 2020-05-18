Kirksville woman charged with murder of newborn baby to be arraigned today

An arraignment is scheduled this morning at a courtroom in Milan for a Kirksville woman accused of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse or neglect of a child

resulting in death.

Twenty-eight-year-old Makuya Kambamba is accused in the May 6th death of a newborn baby in a restroom toilet at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan. An investigation determined Kambamba allegedly gave birth to a live infant in a restroom toilet, with the infant later was found deceased.

Kambamba, on Friday, was charged in Sullivan County with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter, and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death: no sexual contact. The charges followed an investigation by the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The Boone County

Medical Examiner’s office in Columbia performed an autopsy on May 7th which revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

Makuya Kambama was taken into custody by the highway patrol with the assistance of the Kirksville Police Department. She was being held, without bond, at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

An arraignment for Kambama is scheduled this morning (Monday, May 18, 2020) at 9:30 in the Associate Division of Sullivan County Circuit Court in Milan.

