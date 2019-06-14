31 Troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 21, 2019. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The 107th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2019, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 8, 2019.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Olson will also address the class. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Trooper Bradley J. Lueckenhoff, Troop D, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Chris Lewis, Calvary Baptist Church, Campbell, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 107th Recruit Class are listed below:
Name/Hometown/First Assignment
Robert A. Allee, Shelbina, MO, Troop H, Zone 5, Andrew/Buchanan Counties
Andrew D. Baker, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Luke A. Benke, Jefferson City, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Eric R. Besserud, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Brody M. Breedlove, Astoria, IL, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington County
Troy M. Broyles, Doniphan, MO, Troop A, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties
Haven L. Clemons, Lamar, MO, Troop A, Zone 15, Henry County
Michael S. Cline. Cameron, MO, Troop H, Zone 7, Caldwell/Clinton Counties
Alonzo M. Collins, St. Charles, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Joshua D. Conover, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
Alysha K. Falterman, Licking, MO, Troop G, Zone 4, Carter/Reynolds Counties
Brennen S. Floray, Kansas City, MO, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County
Nicholas A. Frazier, Dorsey, IL, Troop E, Zone 4, Cape Girardeau/Scott/Bollinger Counties
Cameron S. Geralds, Jackson, MO, Troop C, Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties
Wes M. Graham, Joplin, MO, Troop A, Zone 12, Johnson County
William C. Grose, Sedalia, MO, Troop A, Zone 13, Pettis County
Matt A. Harris, Sweet Springs, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
Justin D. Howard, Raymore, MO, Troop A, Zone 6, Jackson County
Seth M. Kmetz, Crystal City, MO, Troop C, Zone 12, Jefferson County
James P. Lewis, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
Kyle A. McCallister, Monett, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
Logan T. McDaniel, Osage Beach, MO, Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew/Buchanan Counties
Daniel A. Norton, Fenton, MO, Troop C, Zone 12, Jefferson County
Nicholas T. Ott, Cameron, MO, Troop A, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties
Tyler R. Rosa, Labadie, MO, Troop C, Zone 10, Franklin County
Jared W. Smith, Lebanon, MO, Troop H, Zone 8, Caldwell/Clinton Counties
Travis L. Sullivan. Norwood, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
Zachary D. Thomas, Joliet, IL, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County
Erica P. Volkart, California, MO, Troop A, Zone 10, Saline County
Brandon A. Walker, Webb City, MO, Troop A, Zone 8, Lafayette County
Kurtis T. Welker, Jonesburg, MO, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County