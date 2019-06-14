31 Troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 21, 2019. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The 107th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 2, 2019, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 8, 2019.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Olson will also address the class. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Trooper Bradley J. Lueckenhoff, Troop D, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Chris Lewis, Calvary Baptist Church, Campbell, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 107th Recruit Class are listed below:

Name/Hometown/First Assignment

Robert A. Allee, Shelbina, MO, Troop H, Zone 5, Andrew/Buchanan Counties

Andrew D. Baker, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Luke A. Benke, Jefferson City, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Eric R. Besserud, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Brody M. Breedlove, Astoria, IL, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington County

Troy M. Broyles, Doniphan, MO, Troop A, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties

Haven L. Clemons, Lamar, MO, Troop A, Zone 15, Henry County

Michael S. Cline. Cameron, MO, Troop H, Zone 7, Caldwell/Clinton Counties

Alonzo M. Collins, St. Charles, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Joshua D. Conover, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Alysha K. Falterman, Licking, MO, Troop G, Zone 4, Carter/Reynolds Counties

Brennen S. Floray, Kansas City, MO, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County

Nicholas A. Frazier, Dorsey, IL, Troop E, Zone 4, Cape Girardeau/Scott/Bollinger Counties

Cameron S. Geralds, Jackson, MO, Troop C, Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Wes M. Graham, Joplin, MO, Troop A, Zone 12, Johnson County

William C. Grose, Sedalia, MO, Troop A, Zone 13, Pettis County

Matt A. Harris, Sweet Springs, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Justin D. Howard, Raymore, MO, Troop A, Zone 6, Jackson County

Seth M. Kmetz, Crystal City, MO, Troop C, Zone 12, Jefferson County

James P. Lewis, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Kyle A. McCallister, Monett, MO, Troop H, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Logan T. McDaniel, Osage Beach, MO, Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew/Buchanan Counties

Daniel A. Norton, Fenton, MO, Troop C, Zone 12, Jefferson County

Nicholas T. Ott, Cameron, MO, Troop A, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties

Tyler R. Rosa, Labadie, MO, Troop C, Zone 10, Franklin County

Jared W. Smith, Lebanon, MO, Troop H, Zone 8, Caldwell/Clinton Counties

Travis L. Sullivan. Norwood, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Zachary D. Thomas, Joliet, IL, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County

Erica P. Volkart, California, MO, Troop A, Zone 10, Saline County

Brandon A. Walker, Webb City, MO, Troop A, Zone 8, Lafayette County

Kurtis T. Welker, Jonesburg, MO, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County