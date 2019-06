The Poling Family and Main Street Chillicothe invite the public to a reception at the Cultural Corner Art Guild in Chillicothe to celebrate the naming and accomplishments of the Kelly Poling Art District.

The event the evening of June 26th at 6 o’clock will include the Poling Family receiving a plaque officially designating the Arts District in Kelly’s name.

Light refreshments and drinks will be provided and a cash bar will be available.