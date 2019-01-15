2019 work plan released for East Locust Creek Reservoir project

The East Locust Creek Reservoir Project Team and North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission have released the 2019 Work Plan for the reservoir in Sullivan County.

Water Commission General Manager Brad Scott reports the Commission and Project Team “are at the mercy” of about 23 agencies and their oversight, inputs, and approvals. The East Locust Creek Reservoir’s Plan of Finance involves final approval for a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan and grant package. The project qualifies for $43,000,000 in loan and $9,000,000 in grants.

The Plan of Finance also includes securing a state debt share arrangement to service the USDA Rural Development loan, pursuing a Missouri Development Finance Board tax credit funding opportunity, and securing a Conservation Assistance Program agreement and funding from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Scott notes $750,000 was previously secured for the project from state funding.

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission and East Locust Creek Reservoir Project Team hope to receive certification of land acquisition for the reservoir as well as complete and receive approval of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement and several mitigation plans.

Other mitigation, environmental, and permitting aspects involve the replacement of the Wetland Reserve Program wetland site and finishing fencing and clearing obligations of the Water Commission.

The plan also includes a preliminary survey for bald eagles’ nests, an update on a preliminary engineering report, monitoring the Waters of the U. S. Rule and proposed Missouri Stream Mitigation Method update, the After Action Review of 2018 Drought Response, and Emergency Action and Operations plans.

When it comes to utilities and relocations, approval is needed of the Utility and Road relocation plans from the National Resources Conservation Service.

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission and East Locust Creek Reservoir Project Team plan on an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for abandonment of Route N, to secure funding for road relocation and improvement, to secure easements for road relocations and expansions, a Stand-Up Watershed Protection and Sewer District, and to advance the Aquasmart Initiative for broadband and seek funding.

The Reservoir Work Plan includes continued work on lake bed preparation and raw water line and receiving approval of the final design.

The Water Commission and Project Team also plan to secure Missouri Department of Natural Resources construction permits; establish an acquisition plan for construction; prepare a bid package; begin stockpiling materials; finalize plans and potentially begin construction of forebays, agricultural easements, and watershed modifications; and potentially build construction access paths to assure bidders mobility on site.