NCMC Board of Trustees denies Trenton Chamber use of Ketcham Center for annual banquet

A motion did not pass in a special meeting of the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees Monday evening.

The motion pertained to approval of a one-time suspension of board policies to allow the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to host their annual banquet at the Ketcham Community Center March 15th.

Board Clerk Vicki Weaver reports trustees Diane Lowrey, Rob Maloney, and NiCole Neal voted in favor of the temporary policy suspension. Don Dalrymple, Chris Hoffman, and John Holcomb were opposed.