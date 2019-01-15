Traffic lights among discussions at Trenton City Council meeting

An issue involving a traffic light at 9th and Oklahoma was among reports at last nights’ meeting of the Trenton City Council.

The department of transportation has been made aware of a concern that motorists, exiting the ShopKo/Orschlen’s lot, sometimes wait longer than expected before making a left turn onto 9th street. It was explained that some motorists are stopping “short” of the sensor that triggers a change with the traffic light. Councilman Glen Briggs reported MoDOT is expected to add a sign at the location indicating where motorists should be stopping their vehicles when the traffic signal light is red.

In a separate report, the city administrator noted a street light was recently installed at the junction of Highway 6 and Iowa Boulevard in eastern Trenton. In a few weeks, an application will be submitted to MoDOT for street lights on Highway 6 at the west city limits for the new Dollar General store.

Mayor Nick McHargue reported he met recently with Grundy County Commissioners to explore areas where the city and county could cooperate. He told the city council that 44% of the assessed taxes in Grundy County come out of the city of Trenton. The mayor says he’d like to see the county share a portion of its road and bridge funds on city street projects.

There was brief discussion on the pricing changes Suddenlink Communication is planning for Trenton customers. Meanwhile, Councilman Briggs said TV reception outages Saturday were due to the wet snow covering satellite dishes at Trenton.