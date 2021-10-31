Two health departments report on COVID cases; Sullivan County to hold flu shot clinics

COVID-19 cases in Putnam County have increased by 11 since October 16th. The health department October 29th reported 667 cases since June 2020. There were eight active cases.

The health department noted it investigated five additional cases the week of October 17th. None of those cases was vaccinated, and all had known exposure to another positive person in the 14 days prior to their positive test.

Six additional cases were investigated the week of October 24th. Of those cases, one was vaccinated, and three had known exposure to another positive person. One person is hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19.

There were 29.9% of Putnam County residents who had completed COVID-19 vaccination.

The Sullivan County Health Department October 29th confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,267. The number of active cases stayed at 33.

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold multiple flu shot clinics in November for residents at least four years old.

No appointment is necessary to receive a flu shot at the Browning Community Center November 3rd, Newtown Christian Church November 10th, Milan Community Center November 15th, or Green City R-1 School November 22nd. Each clinic will be from 4 o’clock to 5:30.

Attendees are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts and bring their insurance cards.

Parents must be present for children. Pregnant women must have a doctor’s order.