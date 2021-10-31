KC man crashes on I-35 north of Bethany; patrol accuses him of DWI

A Kansas City resident received serious injuries when the car he was driving went off Interstate 35 north of Bethany and overturned.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cody Stone was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The accident happened early Sunday six miles north of Bethany on I-35 as the northbound car traveled off the left side of the road, hit an emergency crossover, went airborne, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was demolished.

The patrol accused Stone of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, and not wearing a seat belt.