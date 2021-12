A public hearing is scheduled next week at the Courthouse in Trenton to amend the Grundy County budget.

County Clerk and Budget Officer Betty Spickard will hold the hearing at 9 am on December 14, 2021. County commissioners are to be present.

The hearing is to include general revenue funds for the Thompson River Bank stabilization project west of Trenton as well as money from ARPA, the American Rescue plan act of 2021.