Princeton man facing felony assault and peace disturbance charges for incident on the Princeton square

Local News November 29, 2021November 29, 2021 KTTN News
Assault News Graphic
The Mercer County Sheriff reports an individual allegedly waving a pipe and threatening people sent officers to the west side of the Princeton square on Friday night.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol detained a male. The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed that an assault had occurred. The suspect was taken to the Mercer County Jail and a report was made for the prosecuting attorney to review.

A warrant was issued for 31-year-old Shawn Michael Touchet of Princeton who is charged with felony assault in the 2nd degree and with misdemeanor peace disturbance. Bond was set at $10,000.

Touchet is to appear on December 7th in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court in Princeton.

