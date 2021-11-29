Princeton man facing felony assault and peace disturbance charges for incident on the Princeton square

The Mercer County Sheriff reports an individual allegedly waving a pipe and threatening people sent officers to the west side of the Princeton square on Friday night.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol detained a male. The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed that an assault had occurred. The suspect was taken to the Mercer County Jail and a report was made for the prosecuting attorney to review.

A warrant was issued for 31-year-old Shawn Michael Touchet of Princeton who is charged with felony assault in the 2nd degree and with misdemeanor peace disturbance. Bond was set at $10,000.

Touchet is to appear on December 7th in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court in Princeton.