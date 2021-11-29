“It’s a Wonderful Life” to be shown at THS Performing Arts Center as fundraiser for THS Gold Rush

A movie is to be shown Friday night, December 3, 2021, in Trenton as a fundraiser for the Trenton High School performing group “Gold Rush.”

According to Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is to be shown to the public starting at 8 o’clock at the THS Performing Arts Center. Admission is $6.00 for adults, $5.00 for students from kindergarten through college and admission is free of charge for pre-kindergarten age children and younger.

Busick added those wearing pajamas will be entered into a drawing for a $20 Visa gift card.

Tickets are available from members of the Gold Rush group or from Tyler Busick. His phone number is 660 988 1218.

Busick reports Gold Rush is raising funds for a trip to Nashville in March 2022.