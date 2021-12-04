MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 6, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of December 6 – December 12

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route V – Culvert replacement at Holt Street, Dec. 7

Route K – Roadside work at 4th Street in Amazonia, Dec. 8

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 2 miles south of U.S. Route 136, Dec. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Dec. 6 – 10

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Dec. 6 – 10

Routes D, E and U – CLOSED for paving, Dec. 6 – 12

Buchanan County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Route 371 to Route E, Dec. 6 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from the Missouri River to 8th Street, Dec. 7 – 8. One lane, each direction, will remain closed around the clock.

Interstate 229 – Bridge maintenance from mile marker 6.6 to mile marker 7.0, Dec. 8 – 9. One lane, each direction, could remain closed around the clock.

I-29 – Sign maintenance at the U.S. Route 36 interchange (Exit 46), Dec. 10

I-29 northbound ramp – CLOSED at the ramp to westbound U.S. Route 36 (Exit 46 B), Dec. 10, midnight to 5 a.m.

U.S. Route 36 eastbound ramp – CLOSED for sign maintenance at the ramp to northbound I-29, Dec. 10, midnight to 5 a.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Route UU – Slide repair at County Road 210, Dec. 6 – 10

Chariton County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 11 to Route JJ, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. The road will remain closed overnight.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route TT to Decoy Avenue, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. The road will remain closed overnight.

Daviess County

Route YY – Pothole patching, Dec. 6 – 7

Route 13 – Shoulder work from Route 6 to Route HH, Dec. 6 – 7

Route MM – Pothole patching, Dec. 8 – 9

Route B – Culvert repair at the field entrance west of County Road 322, Dec. 8 – 10

Gentry County

Route BB – Pothole patching, Dec. 6 – 10

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 450 to County Road 225, Dec. 6 and 8 – 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Mound City to Oregon, Dec. 6 – 10

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to Route EE, Dec. 6

Route VV – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, west of Route AH, Dec. 6 – 10. A 9-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 148 – Shoulder work from city limits of Maryville to the Iowa state line, Dec. 6 – 10

Route M – Pothole patching, Dec. 6 – 10

Route AB – Pothole patching, Dec. 7 – 10