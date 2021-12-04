Linn County Health Department to hold adult blood draw clinic

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer adult blood draws only by appointment on December 17th.

Tests to be offered from 7 to 10 o’clock that morning include CMP, lipids, CBC, PSA, A1C, TSH, thyroid panel, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. Each test will cost $5 to $15. There is a $10.00 draw fee. Those requesting a blood draw should bring exact cash or check to the appointment.

Thirty slots are available. Appointments will be scheduled until December 16th or slots are filled. The Linn County Health Department reports it is unable to draw blood for those with Medicaid.

Attendees should park in the back of the health department and wait in their vehicles until their designated appointment times. Attendees will also be required to wear masks during the appointments.

Anyone who is sick is asked to cancel his or her appointment.

Schedule an appointment for the blood draws on December 17th by calling the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.