Governor Mike Parson grants 15 pardons

State News December 2, 2021December 2, 2021 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons according to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1) Scott Weston
2) Kenneth Gaddy
3) Austin Underdal
4) Steve Roberts
5) Ronald Ipock
6) Ralvell Rogers
7) Mary Rogers
8) Richard Cafourek
9) Marcy Lucas
10) Gregory Miller
11) Shawn Burlingame
12) Charles Campbell
13) Barnett Dubose
14) Bryan Thornton
15) Terrance Dunn

 

Tags
