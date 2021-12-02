Governor Mike Parson grants 15 pardons

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons according to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

1) Scott Weston

2) Kenneth Gaddy

3) Austin Underdal

4) Steve Roberts

5) Ronald Ipock

6) Ralvell Rogers

7) Mary Rogers

8) Richard Cafourek

9) Marcy Lucas

10) Gregory Miller

11) Shawn Burlingame

12) Charles Campbell

13) Barnett Dubose

14) Bryan Thornton

15) Terrance Dunn