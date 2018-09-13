Fall Music Bash set for September 29 in Mercer

The bands Point of No Return and The Rikers will perform at Mercer Community Homecoming’s Mercer Fall Music Bash.

The bash will be held at the Mercer Homecoming Park on Highway 65 the night of September 29, 2018. Point of No Return will play from 6 to 8 o’clock with The Rikers performing from 8 to 11 o’clock.

Admission costs $5.00 for adults and is free for children eight years old and younger.

Restrooms and a concession stand will be available and those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.