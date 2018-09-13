Audio: Jamesport Community Association to hold fish fry

The Jamesport Community Association will hold a fish fry on Friday, September 14, 2018, to raise money for the upkeep of the Spillman Evens Center and other community projects.

Wayne Scott with the association says the serving of food at the Spillman Center starts at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Those attending the event can eat and pay what they want. To top the evening off, a dessert auction will follow the fish fry.

Scott says the purpose of the Fall fish fry is to induct new officers into the Jamesport Community Association.