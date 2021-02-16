Audio: Southern Missouri will see heaviest snowfall with next storm system starting Tuesday night

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

While most of Missouri is still digging out from a two-day snowstorm, another winter storm is heading for the Show-Me State. The heaviest snow will fall tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow near the Missouri-Arkansas border, where towns like Branson and West Plains could see three to four inches of snow. National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Kyle Perez says the I-44 corridor will see about three inches.

Southwest Missouri’s Joplin, Springfield, and Lebanon should see an additional three inches. Mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City and Columbia will likely see one to two inches, while an inch of snow is expected in northern Missouri. National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Kyle Perez says snow will overspread the region again.

Northern Missouri is expected to see about an inch.

National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Kyle Perez is urging people to take proper precautions at home or on the road.

The heaviest snow tonight and Wednesday is expected to fall near the Missouri-Arkansas border. Table Rock Lake, Branson, and Thayer could all see three inches of additional snowfall.

