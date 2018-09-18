Audio: Government red tape is creating a shortage of services for domestic violence victims

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a report claiming government red tape is creating a shortage of services for domestic violence victims. The audit shows more than 28,000 requests for shelter went unmet in 2017. Galloway notes that Missouri turns away a higher percentage of victims from domestic violence shelters than five surrounding states.

Galloway is recommending the state legislature change laws to reduce the administrative burden on local governments and domestic violence shelters.

The more than 28,000 unmet requests came in 2017 when some 45,000 domestic violence incidents were reported.