A major delivery company hopes to hire hundreds of people soon in western Missouri.

UPS says it wants to hire 850 people in the Kansas City area. The Atlanta-based company will host a hiring fair today (Tuesday) from 9 to 6 at the Kansas City Health Department. Job seekers must have a resume to participate. United Parcel Service says same day interviews will be granted to eligible applicants. UPS is looking for package delivery drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, package handlers and supervisors.