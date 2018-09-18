Audio: Missouri line workers in the Carolinas responding to Hurricane Florence

While about one hundred Missouri line workers are heading back to the Show-Me State today (Tuesday) from South Carolina, about 65 workers remain there. Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives spokesman Jim McCarty says the 65 are stationed in Kingstree and Darlington.

Many have had to use boats to get to impacted areas. Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives spokesman Jim McCarty tells Missourinet the workers are focusing on individual and smaller outages, which is time-consuming.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives says South Carolina residents are appreciative of the 178 Missouri line workers who’ve been working to restore power there, after Hurricane Florence. Association spokesman Jim McCarty tells Missourinet crews from the Kearney-based Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative also received a pleasant surprise, when they stopped to eat lunch in Tennessee on their way to the Palmetto State.

Electric cooperatives in both South and North Carolina impacted by Florence have diesel fuel, thanks to Jefferson City-based Central Electric Power Cooperative.