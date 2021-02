15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grundy County, 1 new case in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

COVID-19 cases increased by 15 in Grundy County since February 1st, while active cases remained the same. The health department reports 1,027 total cases and 31 active cases. Seven hundred ninety-four cases have been confirmed. Thirty-six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County have increased by one, and active cases decreased by three. The health department reports 150 confirmed cases and five active cases. Probable cases stayed at five. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

