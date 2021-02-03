Plans for THS Alumni mass mailing changed due to COVID-19 concerns

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Due to COVID concerns, the annual mass mailing meeting to assemble the preliminary mailing to nearly 6,000 alums has been changed with plans to be handled as completed last year. Unable to gather in a large group for assembling the tentative schedule and mailing, classes will once again be asked to assist the Association in stuffing their own letters with supplies provided and return mailings for bulk mailing. The original plans were to gather on February 21st for the mass mailing meeting.

“The Grundy County Opportunity Center will again be utilized in preparing the mailing, “said Steve Maxey, secretary of the Alumni Association/Foundation Trust, “and we are appreciative of their assistance. This will enable the large mailing to be completed in a safe manner while supporting a local organization with compensation. This will be the second year for the Opportunity Center to provide such assistance. “

Classes are still reminded of the need for updated addresses to print the labels for mailing and those should be sent to Dr. John Holcomb now at [email protected]. In addition, classes planning to host reunions or other special events this Labor Day are asked to forward tentative reunion plans to Steve Maxey as soon as possible at [email protected] for completion of the schedule to be inserted in the mailing.

Maxey said as soon as materials are ready for assembling, classes will be notified of details for picking up supplies. In addition, he reminded classes planning to insert a class letter are invited to include a one-page letter in their class mailing and requested the letter be on lightweight paper to comply with bulk mailing regulations.

Classes with specific questions should contact Holcomb or Maxey.

