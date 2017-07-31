Trenton Police Department receives U.S. Flag flown over camp in Kuwait

The Trenton Police Department is the recipient of a United States flag that was flown July 4th over the 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

The flag and a certificate of authenticity were presented to the police department by Staff Sergeant Jeb Walker for continuous support of police officers Walker and Kris Schmidt while deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Walker is a Sergeant with the Trenton Police Department and Schmidt is a former police department Sergeant who’s now a reserve officer for the Trenton department. Both are with the Trenton-based 548th Transportation Company now serving in Kuwait.

The flag and certificate have been placed in a shadow box for display by the department.

