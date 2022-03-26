MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 27, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 28 – April 3

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access at the interchange will be restricted.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Roadside work from Sly Street to Denny Street, March 28 – 29

Route 111 – Roadside work from Charles Street to Depot Road, March 28 – April 1

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 2. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some closure may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-29 – Bridge maintenance southbound under the Pickett Street Bridge, March 29

I-229 – Bridge maintenance southbound over Atchison Street, March 30 – 31

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A to Route 139 (Linn County), March 28 – April 1

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project were submitted as part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting and a contract could be awarded at the April 6 meeting of the Missouri Highway & Transportation Commission.

Clinton County

Route Y – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Route NN, March 28 – April 1. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. There will be flaggers in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

I-35 – Permit project from northbound I-35 to Route BB/Loop 35 at Exit 52. The ramp will be narrowed March 30 – April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with a 15-foot width restriction. (Permit: Crossland Construction)

Route 33 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 116 to Oak Street, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Route C to Route Z, March 28

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, March 28

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound at mile marker 79 (north of Pattonsburg), March 29

Route 6 – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route O, March 29

Route 13 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Allen Street to Mill Street in Gallatin, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some closure may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route E – Pothole patching, March 28 – 29

Route D – Pothole patching, March 31 – April 1

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Albany to Route D in Harrison County, March 28 – April 1

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Utility work from Route O to NE 100 Street, March 28 – April 30. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the workzone.

Route 139, V and NN – Pothole patching, March 28 – April 1

Route 139, E and N – Roadside work, March 28 – April 1

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project from westbound U.S. Route 59 to northbound I-29 through mid-April.

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139, March 28 – April 1

Route B – Bridge maintenance over Parsons Creek, March 28 – April 1. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139 (Linn County), March 28 – April 1

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching from Grundy County line to Carroll County line, March 28 – April 1

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Route W, U.S. Route 136 and U.S. Route 65. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – Roadside work from Route F to 300 Street, March 28

Route AH – Roadside work from Route VV to Road 350, March 29 – 30

Putnam County

Route 5 – Shoulder work from U.S Route 136 to Route M (Sullivan County), March 28 – April 1

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 149 to Ivy Trail, March 28 – April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C through mid-April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 5 – Shoulder work from Route M to U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County), March 29 – April 1

Related