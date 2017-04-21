Take Back Drug events to be held in area communities

The Drug Enforcement Administration and regional police will hold Take Back Drug events to take back unwanted prescription drugs April 29th from 10 o’clock the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Drugs will be collected by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 802 East Main Street in Princeton, the Gallatin Police Department at 112 East Grand, and the Cameron Police Department at 101 North Chestnut Street.

Take back drugs can also be placed in the deposit box inside the foyer of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center at any time, not just April 29th, as a service of the Community 2000 Coalition of Grundy County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, it can only accept pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous.

Medicines left in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Prescription drug abuse rates in the country are high as well as the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses.

More information on the disposal of prescription drugs or Take Back Drug events can be found at dea.gov.

