Stay safe and check road conditions before you travel

The first change drivers may notice today will be on ramps, bridges, and overpasses. Cold air is able to circulate above and below these structures, making them the first to have slick spots. Travelers should take their own precautions, as motorists’ winter driving skills may be a bit rusty. Slow down and make your braking or steering gradual, rather than sudden or extreme.

One of the best ways to prepare for winter travel is to check road conditions before you go. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, at www.modot.org, provides current road conditions for Missouri’s interstates and major highways. Conditions for these routes are color-coded to give you the information you need at a glance.

For smartphone and tablet users, the Traveler Information App brings the same information to mobile devices. The app is available for free from iTunes or the Google Play store by searching for “MoDOT.”

Remember that even light precipitation can cause roads to become slick so it’s important to allow extra time for travel, change plans as needed, and to check road conditions before you head out. Remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

Slow down. Steer and brake gently. Accelerate slowly at intersections. Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt. Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road. Be aware that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first.



