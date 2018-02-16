Princeton man charged with burglary and stealing granted change of venue

A change of venue has been approved in Circuit Court Division One for a Princeton man charged with burglary and stealing.

The venue for 27-year-old Tyler Williams was changed Friday. February 16, 2018, from Mercer County to Grundy County. Online court information shows a pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 10th with Judge Jack Peace, and a jury trial is scheduled for June 5th.

Williams was originally charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary and stealing $25,000 or more in September 2017.

