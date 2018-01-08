Portions of Daviess County under boil advisory due to water line break

Daviess County Public Water Supply District number two has reported a water line break was located at Harbor Avenue and Highway 13.

Officials with the rural water district anticipate that water service will be restored by approximately 5 o’clock today. But it asks customers to be prepared for delays.

Affected are rural water customers south of Harbor Avenue and Highway 13 and all of the village of Jameson. Also affected are customers along Highway 6, east of Highway 13 to Route K.

Once water service is restored, these rural customers will be under a precautionary boil water advisory through Thursday, January 11th.

The Daviess county public water supply district two office is in Gallatin.

Like this: Like Loading...