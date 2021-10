Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main repair.

The advisory will be in effect until Thursday, October 21 at 3 p.m. for residents on East 28th Street from Northeast Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th Street, Hunter Road from East 28th Street to Lake Trenton Drive, and Sportsman Road from East 28th Street to 2610 Sportsman.

Water is expected to be off in that area until Wednesday, October 20 at 11 a.m.