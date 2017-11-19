NCMC agriculture students participate in State Conference

Twelve agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization State Conference November 13-15 at the NCMC campus located in Trenton, Missouri.

There were 130 students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference. The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to Smithfield Hog Production of Missouri in Princeton for an agriculture industry meeting and dinner.

Students attending the conference were: Andrew Brimson, Taylor, MO; Nicholas Caraway, Kirksville, MO; Breanna Chambers, Spickard, MO; Mariah Fox, Laredo, MO; Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield, MO; Shambree Hagan, Princeton, MO; Colton Hargrave, Chillicothe, MO; Alex Neal, Boonville, MO; Ariel Propes, Kearney, MO; Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville, MO; Kamron Stephenson, Milan, MO; and Chandra Woodring, Jamesport, MO.

NCMC students who qualify for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Louisville, Kentucky next March.

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs which emphasize Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Equine Management.

You can see a list of all students participating and how they placed by clicking by clicking HERE.

