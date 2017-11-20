Missouri woman hurt in Carroll County crash

A southwest Missouri resident was hurt when a Sports utility vehicle hit an embankment near De Witt in southeastern Carroll County.

43-year-old Brandy Barnes of Billings was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries.

Barnes was a passenger in an SUV driven by 47-year old Perry Barnes of Billings, who was not reported hurt.

The accident was early Saturday at Highways 24 and 41 in Carroll County when the northbound SUV crossed over Highway 24 and hit an embankment resulting in moderate damage to the vehicle.

Each person was wearing a seatbelt.

