Judge has light docket in Tuesday session of circuit court

A Trenton resident waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Mark Allen Romesburg faces felony charges of domestic assault in the third degree stemming from a July 23 incident investigated by Trenton Police. Romesburg will next have an appearance in Division One of the Grundy county circuit court.

Among other cases processed in the Associate Division, jail time was handed down for two defendants following plea bargaining.

Kimberly Irene Stevens of Trenton admitted to violation of probation. The court revoked probation and she was sentenced to 52 days at the Grundy County jail. Credit was given for time served. Her original charge was second degree endangering the welfare of a child stemmed from an incident in March 2015.

Cameron resident Edgar Pittman pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while his license was revoked. Pittman was given credit for serving four days in jail.

Like this: Like Loading...