Interesting events take place in this report from the Livingston County Sheriff

As in the television program Lemony Snickets, it hasn’t necessarily been a period of unfortunate events, it has, however, seemed to be a period for a couple of interesting events for the Livingston County Sheriff and his staff of officers.

Here listed then, is the Livingston County Sheriff’s report of incidents, arrests, and incidents.

The LCSO began an investigation of a felon in possession of firearms. That case is being turned over to Nitro/ATF for additional investigation.

April 9 the LCSO began an investigation of stalking where a person has been following and stalking a deputy sheriff both on and off duty. The suspect was identified and interviewed with a full report being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charge(s).

April 10 the LCSO and CDES responded to a location in the southeast part of the county to a call of an unresponsive man. The individual was transported by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The subject in on Probation/Parole and the incident report will be shared with that office.

April 12 a deputy assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services Ambulance on a medical emergency at a rural residence on Highway 190. The deputy forced entry to the home and medical assistance was provided.

April 13 the LCSO responded to a domestic disturbance investigation in Utica. The investigation revealed no physical assault took place and the male reportedly used pepper spray on himself to prove his manhood or something else.

April 13 the LCSO, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Caldwell County Sheriff responded to a residence near the Livingston/Caldwell county line on a call of home intrusion. No injuries reported and the investigation continues.

April 15 the LCSO assisted the Department of Emergency Services and Livingston County Coroner with a call which was found to be an unattended death at a residence on Liv 228. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, friends, and loved ones.

April 17 the LCSO began an investigation of a reported domestic violence/assault. That investigation continues.

Arrests:

April 10 Sarah Rayne Keith, 32, Chillicothe surrendered to the LCSO and posted bond on 3 arrest warrants for failing to appear on minor traffic violation allegations.

April 12 the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Joseph Allen Panholzer Jr., 46, Chillicothe, for alleged class E felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (registration violation). Mr. Panholzer was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Jail and has since posted bond.

April 13 the LCSO served a Carroll County arrest warrant on Tracy Nicole Moseley, 39, Utica for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an original speeding citation. Ms. Moseley was unable to post bond and transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

April 14 the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Steven Mack Powers, 58, Avalon, for alleged class E felony of Resisting Arrest.

April 16 the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Samuel Phillip Vanhorn, 26, Utica for alleged misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. Mr. Vanhorn was initially unable to post bond and transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Citations:

April 09 a deputy issued a Georgia driver a citation for excessive speed of 102 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at C Highway. The driver was arrested and processed at the LCSO then released on the summons.

April 11 a deputy issued a Wheeling driver a citation for excessive speed of 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 405.

April 11 a deputy issued an Excelsior Springs driver a citation for excessive speed of 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 415.

April 11 a deputy issued a Kansas driver a citation for excessive speed of 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 415.

April 12 a deputy issued an Illinois driver a citation for excessive speed of 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 235.

April 14 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a citation for excessive speed of 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 425.

April 14 a deputy issued a Kansas City driver a citation for excessive speed of 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 405.

April 15 a deputy issued an Arizona driver a citation for excessive speed of 86 in a 65 on U.S> 36 at the Wheeling junction.

April 16 a deputy issued a St. Joseph driver a citation for excessive speed of 89 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 403.

April 16 a deputy issued a Chillicothe man a citation for Failing to Register a Motor Vehicle which license had expired July 2016.

April 17 a deputy issued a Kansas driver a citation for excessive speed of 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 259.

Additional Information:

The LCSO remained very busy last week with a significant amount of Court hearings and law days which required additional courthouse security. We also have been working on a large number of fugitive investigations and other on-going criminal cases being worked on.

April 11 a man who initially appeared in Circuit Court for criminal law day apparently had a change of mind during a court recess. The subject who was represented by an attorney fled from the courthouse and has not returned. The man was being given the option for drug treatment or a prison sentence. Apparently, he did not like either option. A fugitive investigation is continuing at this time.

The LCSO recently received Court orders to cause Randy L. Schneider, 57, Chillicothe to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections on a Driving While Revoked Probation Violation and serve a 4 year sentence.

April 19 the LCSO learned that a posting on our office Facebook helped to reunite a lost dog with its family. The English Bull Dog had been missing since April 14. Thank you to those who saw our posting and to the family which found and returned the dog.

Recently Sheriff Cox received notice from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail regarding a Livingston County detainee reportedly standing on a top bunk with a sheet tied around his/her neck and threatening to jump off and kill themselves. The detention staff acted appropriately in attempting to talk the person down and when that was unsuccessful additional force was used including pepper spray and quick intervention to remove the detainee from the situation and ability to self-harm. No injuries were reported.

Like this: Like Loading...