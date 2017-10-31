Health department signs contract to provide WIC services

The Grundy County Health Department has announced a contract has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to continue to provide Women, Infants, and Children services for the federal fiscal year 2018.

The health department will serve 293 persons eligible for WIC every month under the terms of the contract. WIC is a nutrition education program that offers supplemental food for pregnant women and families with children under the age of five.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says income guidelines are generous, and pregnant women count as two family members.

Call the health department at 660-359-4196 for more information about WIC.

