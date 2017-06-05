Grundy County Museum declares June “Caboose Month”

The Grundy County Museum will emphasize a different feature each month and June will spotlight the museum’s Rock Island Caboose.

During June, the museum staff will provide tours of the caboose, explain the purpose and function of each feature and children will receive a free “Caboose Coloring Book while the supply lasts. In addition, each child will be allowed unlimited tooting of the caboose whistle.

Thirty-seven collections are displayed on the Exhibit Floor of the Main Building and World War I memorabilia are featured in the Annex Building. All the museum campus buildings are open during the regular hours 2-5p weekends and holidays. The museum is soliciting artifacts, stories and memorabilia from the Korean War.

Admission is $2.00 for adults, children under 12 are free and active military and their families are free.

